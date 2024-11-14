Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Tampa Bay Rays have a new home for the 2025 season.

On Thursday, the team announced it would play at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

The Rays said it selected Steinbrenner Field as its temporary regular-season home because "it is the best-prepared facility in the Tampa Bay region to host regular-season Major League Baseball games."

"We deeply appreciate that the Yankees have graciously allowed us to play at Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season,’’ Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said. "The hurricane damage to Tropicana Field has forced us to take some extraordinary steps, just as Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forced thousands of families and businesses in our community to adapt to new circumstances as we all recover and rebuild."

The Rays needed to find a new place to play after Hurricane Milton destroyed Tropicana Field earlier this year.

It will cost approximately $55M to repair the facility, but it won’t be ready until 2026.

The Yankees will continue to play spring training games at Steinbrenner Field in 2025, and the Rays will continue to use Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla., for their spring training workouts and games.

Steinbrenner Field was already undergoing renovations to improve its clubhouse and playing facilities. Recent projects include upgraded field lighting, expanded home locker room space, and improved training and rehabilitation capabilities.

It is also the largest spring-training stadium in the region with a capacity of approximately 11,000 patrons. Additional improvements are expected to be made before the regular season.

"We are happy to extend our hand to the Rays and their fans by providing a Major League-quality facility for them to utilize this season,’’ said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner. "Both the Yankees organization and my family have deep roots in the Tampa Bay region, and we understand how meaningful it is for Rays players, employees and fans to have their 2025 home games take place within 30 minutes of Tropicana Field. In times like these, rivalry and competition take a back seat to doing what’s right for our community — which is continuing to help families and businesses rebound from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.’’

Before Hurricane Milton, the last game at the Tropicana Field was slated for 2027 and opening day at a new St. Pete ballpark was scheduled for April 2028.

