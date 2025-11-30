Sanding Ovations wraps up successful comeback after later year's storms

The Brief Sanding Ovations closed out its final encore weekend after several weeks of strong turnout. Organizers and residents say this year carried special meaning after last year’s storms forced cancellations and displaced families. Sculptures will remain on display through the first week of January before being flattened into the beach.



Treasure Island’s signature sand sculpting festival wrapped up its final encore weekend on Sunday, marking a successful return after last year’s storms forced the event to cancel entirely.

For several weekends, thousands of visitors filled the beach to see towering 3-D sand sculptures, browse nearly a hundred vendors, enjoy live music, grab food from local stands, and watch day and nighttime kite shows.

What they're saying:

Organizers say this year’s festival became about more than art — it became a moment of healing and reconnection for a community still working to rebuild.

Co-creators Meredith Corson-Doubleday and her husband Dan, both internationally recognized sand sculptors, said the turnout was emotional after many residents — including themselves — were displaced by last year’s storms.

"My husband and I were displaced, so we understand. And we still have residents not back in their homes — but they're coming out to the event. They’re getting condos, they’re getting hotels, it's wonderful to have everybody coming back to the island for this," Meredith said.

Visitors Bob and Giselle Waite traveled from Wimauma and ended up returning multiple times throughout the weekend.

"We’re glad we came, this is something very beautiful and very meaningful. We’ve lived down here 20 years, but these are the first sand sculptures we’ve ever seen," Bob Waite told FOX 13. "This is about our third trip. Each time you notice something different, more detail. It’s amazing."

What's next:

Although the festival has ended, the sculptures will remain on display — and illuminated at night — through the first week of January.

After that, they’ll be broken down and naturally reintegrated into the beach as part of a renourishment process.

Organizers say they’re already looking forward to planning next year’s event, with hopes that Treasure Island’s ongoing recovery will allow the festival to return even bigger.

