article

Santa's 2023 naughty or nice list is out. Any guesses about which group you landed in?

It seems the Good Day crew is a mixed bag.

On Team Nice, we have Russell, Jen, and Walter. Everyone else ended up on the naughty list.

So, Laura, Dave, and Alyse… you have some work to do before Christmas!

By the way, this is official; it comes directly from the North Pole's government. Specifically, its Department of Christmas Affairs.

Each year, the department taps into its Global Behaviour Tracking Network to get the results of the list. To see which side of the list you're on, click here.