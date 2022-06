Santander homers, points to dad in the stands, O's edge Tampa Bay Rays

article

Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Sunday.

Santander's solo home run helped Baltimore win back-to-back series against Tampa Bay for the first time since 2017.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles was scratched Sunday morning because of a stomach virus. As a result, manager Brandon Hyde was forced into a bullpen game.

Austin Voth, claimed by the Orioles off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7, made his first start of the season and 23rd of his five-year career. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Orioles used seven pitchers and Nick Vespi (2-0) picked up the win after holding the Rays without a run over 11/3 innings. Jorge López earned his 11th save by getting the last four outs.

Corey Kluber (3-4) entered the game 5-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts against Baltimore. He gave up a homer to Santander in the first, a towering shot that traveled 380 feet.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 in the third on a double by Cedric Mullins.

The Rays pulled to within a run in the fourth on a two-out double by Taylor Walls off Bryan Baker.

Kluber allowed two runs and four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

FATHER’S DAY

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s father, Michael Cash, attended his first game at Camden Yards to celebrate the holiday. Hyde hit grounders to his son, Colton, before the game.

"It’s a special day," Hyde said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: DH Trey Mancini was held out of the starting lineup with a sore right hand. Mancini was hit by a pitch on Monday against Toronto.

UP NEXT​​

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (7-3, 1.84 ERA) will start the series opener at home on Monday night against the Yankees and RHP Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.33). McClanahan is 1-3 with a 3.70 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

Orioles: Hyde has not named a starter for Tuesday’s game against the Nationals, who will start RHP Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.88 ERA).