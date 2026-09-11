Sarasota 9/11 memorial stair climb: Hundreds gather at Nathan Benderson Park

The Brief More than 500 people climbed 17 stories at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota to honor 9/11 victims and first responders. Participants included local firefighters in full gear, first responders, and family members. Community members walked to honor lost loved ones and teach younger generations about the tragedy.



More than 500 people gathered at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota County on Friday to climb the finish tower stairs 17 times in remembrance of the September 11 attacks.

Nathan Benderson Park community climb

What we know:

More than 500 people turned out at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota County to participate in a 9/11 memorial stair climb. Participants climbed the stairs of the park's finish tower 17 times to honor those who died 25 years ago.

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Local firefighters in full gear, first responders and families took part in the solemn event.

Jennifer Fontana walked for her high school friend Monica Goldstein, who was killed at the World Trade Center 25 years ago.

"I just see the firemen the brave men that ran into the building that day. I was there that morning. Just to relive it and just think how hard it is and how long it’s been and yet it just feels like yesterday. It’s surreal," Fontana said.

Participants honor victims

What they're saying:

Tommy Elmadi, representing Slim Chickens, noted that many participants were not yet born 25 years ago.

"It’s more than important I can see that half of those people weren’t even born 25 years ago. It’s remember honor, and always we need the whole world to know that we will never ever forget the fallen," Elmadi said.

Kevin Oatman of F3 Suncoast said the climb brings people together.

"We also remember how people and America came together and that’s what we want to continue. As I climb those steps, not only do I want these people to continue what we are doing this for, but we also want to bridge the generation together, so they can understand the importance of these anniversaries," Oatman said.

Organizers expand tradition

The backstory:

In previous years, members of F3 Suncoast — a men's workout group — and local first responders performed the stair climb on their own. This year, Nathan Benderson Park organized the stair climb as a broader community event to give residents a way to keep the memory of Sept. 11 alive.

The event also serves as a way to recognize the sacrifices of past and current first responders.