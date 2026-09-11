Lakeland mom arrested after ring linked to baby's deadly injuries: ‘I think I killed our son’

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The Brief Polk County sheriff's deputies arrested Jessica Vlasac in Lakeland after a 3-month-old infant died from severe head trauma while in her care. A medical examiner said he found three distinct impact injuries caused by a heavy diamond-like ring, contradicting claims that the baby died during co-sleeping. Text messages sent from Vlasac's phone showed she bought alcohol and admitted to killing the infant before asking the father to hide evidence, according to investigators.



A 42-year-old Lakeland woman faces an aggravated child abuse charge after an autopsy revealed a 3-month-old boy died from violent head impacts rather than an accidental co-sleeping event, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County murder investigation

What we know:

Emergency responders went to a Lakeland home late Sunday, Sept. 6, after receiving a report about an unresponsive baby boy, according to an arrest affidavit. Medics brought the infant to Orlando Health Medical in Lakeland, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after arrival with visible head bruising and abrasions, deputies said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Vlasac initially told investigators she accidentally fell asleep in bed with the baby and woke up to find him face down, cold and unresponsive. Deputies also said she made statements such as, "I think I killed our son," and said she believed it happened while she was asleep.

However, Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Nelson identified three separate impact injuries to the infant's forehead and skull. Dr. Nelson said he discovered a 1.7 cm by 1 cm L-shaped mark matching a square object, later linking the injury to a square-like object.

After the autopsy, detectives said they interviewed Vlasac again and saw her wearing a large, diamond-like stone ring on her ring finger that was consistent with the large, square-like shape mentioned in the autopsy. Detectives executed a search warrant for Vlasac’s devices, as well as her ring. During the search, they said that Vlasac spontaneously asked if the ring was what killed the baby.

According to PCSO, text messages retrieved from the night of the incident showed Vlasac bought alcoholic shots earlier that day, sent messages stating she killed the infant, and later asked the child's father to delete the text history.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Lakeland infant death charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether additional charges will be added as the ongoing investigation continues. Officials have not released the specific name of the 3-month-old infant or detailed the full extent of deleted digital messages.

Polk County Jail booking

What's next:

Deputies booked Vlasac into the Polk County Jail following her arrest Thursday, Sept. 10. The Polk County Sheriff's Office stated the criminal investigation remains ongoing.