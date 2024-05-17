Suspected hit-and-run driver kills Sarasota bicyclist

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Sarasota and taking off.

Troopers say the bicyclist was struck shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Friday at 4454 Beneva Road.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Beneva Road from Wilkinson Road to Naomi Ridge Lane were shut down while troopers investigated.

FHP says the suspected vehicle is a 2006 to 2010 silver Ford Fusion with no passenger side mirror and front end damage.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter