Sarasota BMX track celebrates 50th anniversary

If you blink, you could miss the action at the Sarasota BMX track.

"The thrill is going fast, jumping the big jumps," said Caleb Minthorn.

Sarasota BMX is celebrating 50 years of thrills and milestones.

"We are hitting approximately 30 to 35 mph on the track," said Minthorn.

Caleb Minthorn is one of the head coaches. You can find him at the track at Sarasota County’s Youth Athletic Complex off Tuttle Avenue and 17th Street.

"We have new riders coming out every week. I started here when I was 4 years old. I’ve been riding here for 22 years," he said. "Just seeing what’s evolved too and the opportunity it gives young riders and the talent in the county to just move on and travel all around the world for them to start out here is awesome."

For their 50th anniversary, Sarasota BMX will host the Sunshine State Nationals in January.

More than 1500 riders will compete to head to the World Championships and possibly the Olympics.

"This track got renovated in 2016 to what you see behind me which includes the very unique 8-meter ramp which is for that Olympic super cross ability," said Nicole Rissler.

Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the track has become a training location for riders across the world.

"BMX is one of those niche unique sports which Sarasota has really decided to invest [in]," she said.

An investment in a track with the honors of being the oldest continuously running BMX track in the United States.

"You see all the pro riders behind us that just gives the younger riders that dream of what can be reality and hard work and what it pays off too. Having an Olympic-caliber track here is truly amazing," said Minthorn.

The Sunshine State Nationals begins on January 5th. Race viewing is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.