Tampa City Council votes in favor of temporary citywide curfew in wake of Ybor City shooting

For Pastor Ben Curry, the fact that a young teen is accused of the shooting death of a young adult tells him something has to give.

"What happened on October the 29th? My heart still hurts from it," said Curry, who is the pastor of the Greater New Salem Primitive Baptist Church.

Two people were shot and killed in Ybor City, and 16 others were injured.

On Thursday, Tampa councilors voted 5-2 to require anyone under 16 to be inside by 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Not just in Ybor City, but citywide.

Pastor Ben Curry addresses Tampa City Council

"We're talking about individuals that are 9 or 10 years old hanging around with 14 and 15-year-olds," said councilor Charlie Miranda. "Fourteen and 15-year-olds hanging around with 19 and 20-year-olds and want to see some cash and say, look, come with me. You can make some easy money."

But councilors acknowledge it's only one step. They heard from Tampa police who say Ybor has become home to parking lot parties, where young people often buy and sell booze.

Police are also still weighing what time is best to close 7th Avenue to traffic.

"We're we're going to have to work really hard to give students an opportunity to hang out in safe spaces in crowds that are of the appropriate age," said councilor Gwen Henderson.

Police say in the early morning of October 29th, 14-year-old Kayden Abney fired a gun in the melee that saw two killed and sixteen hurt.

14-year-old Kayden Abney

They now say Abney is responsible for killing 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

The chief told councilors that since the shooting, stepped-up patrols in Ybor have netted six guns and led to 28 felony arrests.

"I was with the family last night, and it just breaks my heart to be with them and to fill their shoes and to know what tragedy they have to live through," said Bercaw.

Since the announcement of Abney's arrest on Wednesday, TPD has announced the arrest of a 21-year-old on attempted murder charges.

Two councilors - Lynn Hurtak and Bill Carlson - voted against the curfew plan, which still has to have two public hearings.

Hurtak said she was concerned that it would lead to police casting too wide a net.

"I'm concerned because we still have two Department of Justice inquiries about targeting minorities," she said. "And I'm very concerned that this will be a minority targeting issue."

Chief Bercaw says the curfew will be one "small tool" police can use, and that the violations will be limited to a civil fine.

The first hearing for the curfew ordinance will take place on December 21st.