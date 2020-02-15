Sarasota car crash injures 2, closes roads
SARASOTA, Fla. - Two people suffered injuries after a car crashed into a pedestrian and the stairwell of a parking garage, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Police said the northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue parking garage, the alley between the Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection parking garage and the 1200 block of North Palm Avenue is closed following the crash.
The driver and pedestrian were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.