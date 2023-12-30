Sarasota celebrates New Year's Eve downtown with annual party and pineapple drop

Preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations at Five Points Park in downtown are just about ready.

The annual party features 14 carnival rides, live music, and of course, the pineapple drop.

"Everybody goes, why a pineapple? Well, that section of town is actually called Pineapple Square, and the pineapple happens to be the international sign of hospitality. So, we welcome everybody to downtown Sarasota," said Ron Soto with the Downtown SRQ Enrichment Association.

READ: Tampa Bay area's major weekend events attracts tourists for New Year's holiday

They work with city departments, local law enforcement, and various companies across the country to bring in the attractions and live music.

It’s a big undertaking, and drivers should expect some delays through downtown Sarasota.

"Main Street is closed off from the 1500 block to the 1300 block, on First Street. It’s only a very short period of time around Five Points Park, a little harder to navigate downtown but once you get here, all the parking garages are open," Soto said.

This event is for all ages, and it's free to enter. It goes from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

For more information, click here.