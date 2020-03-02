Sarasota company increases staff to produce its alcohol-free, 24-hour hand sanitizer brand

article

Many of us are using lots of hand sanitizer because of coronavirus. A Sarasota company says it makes one of the best sanitizers on the market and it’s alcohol-free.

Officials at Durisan say its sanitizer forms an "antimicrobial glove" over your hand and lasts up to 24 hours. Employees at the company are working around the clock to keep up with the new demand.

"It will bond with the skin and, over a 24 -hour period, as your skin is regenerating, it will continually kill the pathogens," says Alexandra Lin, Durisan's business development manager.

She says some sanitizers on the market are effective for only 15 seconds to one minute.

The five-year-old company sells sanitizer and disinfectant under its own Durisan brand on Amazon. It also makes products branded for retailers like Rite Aid and 7-Eleven.

Durisan says each $3 sprayer contains around 300 sprays.

The company recently increased its workforce by 12 people. They're running two shifts per day.

They may expand to three shifts if demand continues to grow.

Durisan’s CEO, Troy Daland said while the coronavirus situation is challenging, it's also why they started the company.

"That's really the vision behind this company, Daland said. "We're providing a product that’s going to be useful for everybody across the globe."