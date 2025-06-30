Sarasota County addresses Phillippi Creek concerns as residents brace for hurricane season

The Brief Sarasota County public work's director said there is a plan and funds ready for dredging, but the U.S Army Corps of Engineers needs to approve permit. Sarasota County said the earliest dredging could start is early 2026. Residents continue to voice concern over the possibility of flooding after last year’s storm season.



Islands of debris, dirt and vegetation have formed in parts of the Phillippi Creek.

This is the new normal for residents living in the area.

The backstory:

Parts of Phillippi Creek flooded three times during last year’s storms and residents worry it will flood again, unless Sarasota County dredges the creek.

But residents have learned that won’t happen anytime soon.

"We realize there is some risk of being on the water," said Ed MacKenzie.

Flooding happened not just once in Ed Mackenzie’s neighborhood, but three times.

After storms passed, he and his wife discovered islands formed.

They blocked the waterway and created new problems.

"When you find out that the water isn’t even navigable. You can walk across the creek," he said.

Residents said sediment has formed over the years.

The MacKenzie’s thought Sarasota County would be able to dredge the area, only to find out an emergency permit to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers was reclassified and will now go through a long review process.

"I think it’s too little too late. We got hurricane season coming up and flooding is going to be going. We’ve upped what we are going to attempt to do to stop the water from getting into our house," said MacKenzie.

The other side:

Sarasota County addressed concerns from residents on Monday morning.

"There’s a lot of things I don’t agree with the army corps permitting, but they have a book that they have to administer our project through," said Spencer Anderson.

Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said the county has a plan for high spot dredging and funds available, but the permits remain in limbo.

"We wanted to get dredging immediately, and now we are not able to provide that service immediately because of a federal authorization requirement," said Anderson.

Anderson said about a thousand homes flooded during Tropical Storm Debby.

OTHER NEWS: How much rain will the Tampa Bay area get this week? Here's a look

He believes the impacts would have been more significant if not for Sarasota County maintenance.

"I do stand behind my comment that the county is one of the most flood-protected communities in the country, not the state of Florida alone," said Anderson.

Residents told FOX 13 this has been a growing problem for years.

One they feel has been overlooked until they raised their voices.

"I can go up and down the creek and see a lot of flooded homes and a lot of damage. If that’s well protected, I would hate to see something that is not protected," said MacKenzie.

What's next:

Sarasota County Commissioners will be discussing a revamp and new Storm Water Department during budget hearings held this week.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers told FOX 13 previously Sarasota County anticipated the project would be authorized under the emergency permitting process. However, there was not a general permit that the proposed work qualified under.

The Phillippi Creek Project is being processed under a standard permit due to the quantity of dredged material proposed for this project.

That is more than 50,000 cubic yards.

The other reason for this type of permit is that the proposed area to dredge is new work. The area has never been previously dredged, and it cannot be considered a maintenance dredge scenario.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers said they are working to move this permit review quickly through the process. But, it does require us to coordinate with the National Marine Fisheries Service Protected Resource Division on listed species (turtles/smalltooth sawfish).