Sarasota County COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed throughout the state of Florida, individual counties are beginning to release information about how and to whom the two-dose vaccine will be distributed.

In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis said the first phase of vaccine administration will prioritize long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota County is currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations for the following people:

Priority group 65 years old and older

Frontline healthcare workers

What you'll need to be vaccinated in Sarasota County:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccination-clinic-priority-groups-65-tickets-134535143235 . An appointment. Online registration and "tickets" are available at

Employment and/or age verification in the form of government and/or employee ID

http://sarasota.floridahealth.gov/_files/_documents/2020/_documents/consent-form-12-292020.pdf . A printed and complete consent form, which is available at

To be in Sarasota County for at least 28 days after your first dose, in order to receive the second dose.

Advertisement

Vaccinations will be given by appointment only, starting Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are immediately available. Individuals are required to get two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart. The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota County says you must remain in Sarasota County to receive your second shot.

Vaccines will be administered at the William L. Little Health and Human Services building located at 2200 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota 34327.

Additional locations will be announced when more vaccine and vaccinators become available.

Download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it to your appointment in order to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida:

On December 23, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which states: During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

persons 65 years of age and older;

and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. Each county health department will work directly with their community partners to notify the community when vaccine doses are available and will provide information about what will be needed to register for vaccination.

Florida has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map