Sarasota County declares state of emergency after record water usage strains systems

Sarasota County government officials have declared a state of emergency after residents used a record amount of water Tuesday.

The county issued an emergency declaration after water pressure levels fell below normal Tuesday, May 25 due to more than 31 million gallons being used.

The county says it "was aware of this type of situation occurring" and has "been working toward a permanent solution."

Wednesday, the county said its system has recovered some of its water storage volume which it hopes will help maintain the water pressure for utility customers.

Utility customers in the county are being asked to refrain from "unnecessary use" of potable water for seven days.

The county said dry weather and other external factors are impacting the water systems.

For more information, visit https://www.scgov.net/government/public-utilities-water.