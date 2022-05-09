Sarasota County deputies arrest 80-year-old man on child porn charges

article

An 80-year-old man in Venice is accused of possessing more than 160 images showing child pornography, according to Sarasota County deputies.

Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a child porn image uploaded to a Microsoft server. Through the investigation, they said they tracked the IP address to the suspect, David Lennon.

After searching his computer, detectives said they found more than 160 additional images showing victims as young as infants and as old as 15.

Detectives said, during an interview, Lennon admitted he used his computer to search and view illegal images online.

He was arrested Friday and has since bonded out of Sarasota County Jail.