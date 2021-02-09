Sarasota County gets 1,000 additional vaccines

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says 1,000 vaccine-eligible residents will receive notifications about a one-day, state-sponsored vaccination clinic, which is being held Wednesday, February 10.

The organization said the drive-through vaccination clinic Wednesday will be held at the Venice Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who already has an appointment at the Sarasota Square Mall may not have an appointment or receive a vaccination at the South County event Wednesday.

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

The DOH-Sarasota says the notifications regarding the new clinic were being sent out Tuesday, Feb. 9. The notifications were being sent to eligible residents who have already registered through Sarasota County's online database.

The county posted a video update regarding vaccines in the county.