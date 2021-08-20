Sarasota County school board members to decide Friday on requiring masks for students, staff

Concerns are growing over pediatric COVID-19 infections in local schools. Class has only been in session for a few days, and cases are already spreading among students and staff as districts struggle to satisfy the wishes of parents on all sides of the debate over masking.

On Friday afternoon, the Sarasota County School Board will hold an emergency board meeting to address the problem. One option they're considering is a mask mandate.

Parents will have the opportunity to address the board, which will also hear from medical experts. If the board adopts the new rule, Sarasota County will become the latest district to defy the governor's ban on mandates.

Currently, masks are optional.

"The school district strongly encourages unvaccinated individuals to wear face masks, but this is not mandated," according to Sarasota County Schools' website.

PREVIOUS: Students returning to Hillsborough County schools Thursday with new mask requirement

As of Friday morning, according to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 200 students are currently in isolation after testing positive. The same goes for more than 50 staffers. When it comes to contact tracing, more than 360 students are currently quarantined as a precaution. Fifteen district employees were also quarantined.

During a school board workshop Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen said the quarantine situation has the district on the verge of a staffing crisis.

"The quarantining has resulted in many, many, many employees and students being out of school and out of work," he told members.

The board also heard from Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He recommended strengthening all mitigation efforts, including a mask mandate.

"I would say I would not allow opt-outs," Gordillo told the board. "You know, once that medical crisis is alleviated, then we can have a conversation about that."

He described current conditions as a "very, very dire, difficult situation."

RELATED: Judge won’t dismiss parents' lawsuit over Florida governor's school mask-mandate ban

If Sarasota County does adopt a mask mandate, it will join Hillsborough County, which voted Wednesday to do the same. Hillsborough, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach -- have now violated the governor's order by passing mask mandates, along with Alachua. All are requiring students to wear facial coverings unless they get a doctor's note.

Five school districts in Florida are defying the governor's ban on mask mandates in schools.

MORE: 'Continuous mass casualty situation': Hospital workers reach breaking point across Tampa Bay

Meanwhile, the governor's office responded by saying that forced masking infringes on parents’ rights. Local educators could face penalties from the state, including docking board member pay or even removing elected officials who vote to violate the governor's orders.

The White House has since committed to using federal aid to support school districts that are penalized after putting safety measures in place.

In late July, the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued the following statement supporting the continued use of masks in schools:

"Since children under 12 years of age are still not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine will most likely not be available for this age group until winter of 2021, most children are still at risk for Coronavirus infection and transmitting the infection to others," the group said, pointing out that both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend masking in schools.

"The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) supports the continued, universal use of masks and physical distancing in schools by all individuals including students, faculty members, and staff through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Masking should be in addition to the continuation of testing protocols in schools to mitigate the spread of infection. Finally, and most importantly, FCAAP recommends that all vaccine eligible children, faculty, and staff in schools should be vaccinated."

Advertisement

Sarasota School Board chair Shirley Brown on Tuesday also underlined the vaccine eligibility issue for younger kids.

"This delta variant is going after our elementary students," she said, "who are not vaccinated."

