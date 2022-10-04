Sarasota County school leaders could give superintendent 'emergency power' in response to Hurricane Ian

Kids in Sarasota County have already been out of school for a week, and the district is desperate to get them back in the classroom as soon as possible. However, there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done. That’s why the district is holding an emergency school board meeting Tuesday morning to decide whether to give the superintendent emergency power.

If they do vote to pass that resolution, Superintendent Brennan Asplen would be able to make decisions on behalf of the district as they begin the process of rebuilding. The emergency powers grant the superintendent permission to make decisions when it comes to repairs and rebuilding schools that suffered extensive damage to their buildings during Hurricane Ian.

The district currently remains closed as the officials continue to assess damage at their schools and form reopening plans. However, in the interim, not all of Sarasota’s schools are empty. Two schools are still being used as emergency shelters for hundreds who can’t return to their homes due to damage or flooding. At Venice High School, there are nearly 400 people staying in the gym as of Tuesday.

The district said they’ll continue to house those who need shelter until they reopen, but their priority is getting kids back in the classroom, especially after they’ve already missed a week of school and counting.

The district said giving the superintendent emergency power is the first step to helping Sarasota County Schools get back on their feet. They’ll be meeting Tuesday morning with a planned press conference scheduled for after it's concluded.