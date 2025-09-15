Sarasota couple accused of child neglect were on drugs when they were caught drinking beer under a tent: SPD

The Brief A Sarasota couple is facing child neglect charges. Police said they found Crystal Kates, 37, and Torrance Boles, 50, sitting under a tent drinking beer without a child in sight when they went to their home to investigate an anonymous tip about a child who was in danger. DCF determined the conditions of the home and the child were severe enough to remove her and place her with a family member in Manatee County.



An anonymous tip landed a Sarasota couple behind bars after investigators said they neglected their child.

What we know:

According to the Sarasota Police Department, police, along with the Florida Department of Children and Families, conducted a welfare check on a 5-year-old at a home on 24th Street around 1:30 p.m. on September 5, following an anonymous tip that a child was in danger.

When they arrived, officials said they found Crystal Kates, 37, and Torrance Boles, 50, sitting under a tent drinking beer, and the child was not with them.

Inside the home, investigators said they found the child alone in a room with a baby gate blocking the bedroom door. They added that the child’s hair was matted with debris and food and she was wearing a heavily soiled pull-up diaper that was close to tearing from the weight. The child was unable to speak.

Investigators reported finding dirty twin mattresses and a box spring on the floor with a partially torn, dirty sheet. They said there were no blankets or pillows, no clothes in the closet and a dresser in the middle of the floor was empty.

According to SPD, Kates and Boles were drug tested at the home and tested positive for THC, cocaine and alcohol.

Kates initially told investigators the home was in disarray because they had just moved in but later admitted they had lived there for 10 years.

DCF determined the conditions of the home and the child were severe enough to remove her and place her with a family member in Manatee County.

The child was evaluated at the Child Protection Center as an emergency case. Staff determined she was a victim of medical neglect and their findings were consistent with allegations of abuse.

Kates and Boles were arrested on September 11.

Kates’ bond was set at $30,000 and ordered random drug and alcohol testing, no contact with the victim and no contact with Boles.

Boles’ bond was set at $40,000. He was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing twice a week and to have no contact with the victim or any other children.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department in coordination with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075.