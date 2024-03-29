Sarasota daredevil Nik Wallenda walks the wire on Good Friday

Well-known daredevil Nik Wallenda is performing in front of his hometown on Friday with the First Sarasota Baptist Church downtown.

"I feel like a broken record because I say it all the time. I love performing for my own hometown," said Wallenda.

Sarasota embraces Nik Wallenda, turning out in droves for his performances. But this walk brings inspiration.'

"I think the whole world is going through so many challenges," he said.

It will be a time of reflection for not only Wallenda, but those coming out to see him.

"Last night, I wrote kind of my heart, my feelings, and what I want to share with the community," he said.

As he walks the wire, he's talking to the audience and also playing a recording of his thoughts, and what inspires him.

"My goal in life is to share the love of Christ and to do that through unique things, but it really comes down to love. It comes down to accepting and loving others, and that is my heart," said Wallenda.

Wallenda has faced his own challenges from weather to a family fall in 2017, which injured his own sister.

"I’m hoping to share my hope and my strength, because so many people come up to me and say, how do you do it? How do you deal with the stresses and trauma? And everything you deal with the trauma, and 2017, getting back the wind and all things. Well, it comes down to my faith," he said.

Wallenda hopes his walk will leave a deep impact and impression on those attending.

