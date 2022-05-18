Sarasota deputies help wrangle 3 alligators in one spot

article

It's not all that unusual to spot a gator in Florida, especially with alligator mating season underway. But it's not every day you see three gators on the road all at once.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Knights Trail Road in Nokomis.

"What are the chances of meeting not one…not two…but THREE alligators in the same spot?! Yes, you read that correctly!" the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

They posted a photo showing the three gators in the middle of the road along with deputies' patrol SUVs.

The sheriff's office contacted a trapper, who safely relocated the trio of reptiles.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators become more active with the start of mating season, which begins in April. Mating usually happens in May and June.

Male alligators are on the move as the younger ones get pushed out of their homes by older, larger males, experts say.