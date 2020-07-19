Sarasota deputies searching for missing, endangered 102-year-old woman

article

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Elvera P. Rogers, 102, who was last seen driving her vehicle in the 13000 block of S Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL on Saturday, July 18, leaving her place of employment at 11:55 p.m.

She was driving a 2007 light blue Hyundai vehicle with Florida tag Y58-HGH.

Rogers is 4'11" and weighs 85 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

