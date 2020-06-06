Sarasota detectives are searching for missing man with dementia

article

Detectives in Sarasota are asking for the public’s help in locating 92-year-old Harold Carroll. He suffers from dementia and was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Seasons Blvd. in Sarasota.

Carroll is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Carroll was driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 with Florida tag IM35VB.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with images of golfers on the front and a pair of grey sweat pants with red trim.

His vehicle was spotted in Hillsborough County Saturday morning.

