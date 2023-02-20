Sarasota Energy Upgrade program helps residents save money on monthly bills

A Sarasota County program is helping residents discover ways to save money on utility bills each month. Energy Upgrade is an environmental initiative that encourages more sustainable practices through simple and low-cost energy and water saving techniques.

As a part of the program, people can pick up a do-it-yourself energy saving kit full of supplies designed to help them use less energy and save more money. Energy coaches can also help with this. These are volunteers trained by industry experts who lead workshops and consult low-income residents one-on-one on tips they can implement for more efficient energy and water use.

To learn more about the program or sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

For energy and cost saving tips and resources, click here.