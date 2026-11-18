The Brief Sarasota High School football players distributed 125 complete Thanksgiving meal kits to older adults at Senior Friendship Centers on Wednesday. The Salah Foundation funded the dinners, which included frozen turkeys, side dishes, desserts, pans and utensils for next week. The Sailors team carried heavy groceries and worked to help combat local food insecurity through Urban Edge with support from New College.



Sarasota High School football players stepped off the field Wednesday to hand out 125 complete Thanksgiving meal kits and carry heavy groceries for older adults at Senior Friendship Centers.

Players deliver Thanksgiving joy

Big picture view:

The Sailors football team partnered with Urban Edge, a mentorship-based life skills non-profit founded by former football coach Urban Meyer, to distribute the holiday dinners. Staff and volunteers from Senior Friendship Centers and New College also joined the effort to help older adults receive their meals.

Each kit funded by the Salah Foundation contained a frozen turkey, side dishes, dessert and all the pans and utensils needed to cook and serve the dinner next week. Beyond just handing out boxes, players carried the heavy turkeys directly to recipients' cars.

Local partnerships bridge gap

What they're saying:

Players and organizers said the event created meaningful connections between generations while easing the physical burden of holiday shopping.

"They are so excited to just be able to hang out with the youth," said Bryson Milton, a linebacker at Sarasota High School. "I had one just hug me because I was there and helped her bring a turkey to her car. She was just so happy."

Head football coach Amp Campbell emphasized the importance of teaching his players to give back before they eventually need help themselves later in life.

"We try to make sure we understand that at the end of the day, eventually later on life they’re going to be, we’re going to be in situations like this," Campbell said. "We are going to need help as well. Anytime you can lead a hand and give help, it’s a blessing."

Tracie Cardwell with Senior Friendship Centers noted that the Salah Foundation's support provided more than just food for local families.

"This is the young people creating memories and moments for our older adults. Thanks to the Salah Foundation, we are able to close the gap for a lot of families in our communities, but not with just the turkeys, the sides and utensils and everything to go with it," Cardwell said. "This is beyond special."

Sarasota County senior food insecurity

By the numbers:

Even in a retirement destination like Sarasota, rising costs and limited mobility make basic necessities hard to access for many older adults.

42%: Sarasota County households that could not afford the basic cost of living in 2024, according to United Way Suncoast's 2026 ALICE Report.

1.8%: National increase in grocery prices from September 2025 to September 2026, followed by another 0.4% jump in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

125: Complete Thanksgiving dinner kits funded by the Salah Foundation for distribution this week.

Year-round Senior Friendship Centers support

What's next:

While the Sailors football team has visited Senior Friendship Centers in the past to connect with older generations, local support extends well beyond the Thanksgiving holiday.

Senior Friendship Centers provides year-round nutrition programs to help older adults stay healthy, independent and connected. These services include Friendship Cafés, home-delivered meals, fresh produce and ongoing community partnerships.