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The Brief Busch Gardens Tampa Bay unveiled Simbi Rush, a new launched water coaster set to open in 2027. The attraction will feature two launches and reach speeds of up to 40 mph. The park calls it the world's fastest launched water coaster. The ride is part of the park's planned $200 million, five-year investment. 2027 Annual Pass members will get early access.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is adding a new water attraction in 2027, unveiling plans for Simbi Rush, North America’s first launched water coaster that the park says will be the fastest of its kind in the world.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay water coaster

What we know:

The family-friendly attraction was announced Wednesday at the IAAPA conference in Orlando. Simbi Rush will reach speeds of up to 40 mph and feature two major launches, sending riders on a water-filled journey through the park's Congo area.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Manufactured by MACK Rides, the attraction combines the acceleration and uphill momentum of a roller coaster with the water flow and splash landings of a water ride.

What to expect on Simbi Rush

The backstory:

The ride's storyline centers on Simbi, a guardian spirit of water and nature in Central Africa. Riders will begin what appears to be a peaceful journey across a sacred lake watched over by the ancient spirit. The trip then takes an unexpected turn as the boat is swept up by the water.

Guests will be left to wonder whether the chaos is the spirit's wrath or a trick of the lake, according to the park.

"Our guests have told us they want more ways to have fun and stay cool, and Simbi Rush will do just that and more," said Brian Bacica, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. "This ride is unlike anything we have ever done before. It’s fast, it’s fun and refreshing. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or riding with the whole family, it’s an experience you simply won’t find anywhere else!"

The attraction is part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's planned $200 million, five-year investment in park enhancements. The park said the addition will give families another way to cool off during Florida's hot summer months.

Early passholder access and Black Friday sale

What you can do:

Busch Gardens said 2027 Annual Pass members will have the opportunity to ride Simbi Rush before it opens to the general public.

The park is also promoting a Black Friday sale offering up to 60% off Annual Passes. Benefits vary by pass tier and can include:

Unlimited admission with no blackout dates

Free parking and guest tickets

Discounts on food, beverages and merchandise

Free Quick Queue access

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

For more information about Simbi Rush, tickets and Annual Passes, visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

What we don't know:

Park officials have not yet announced the exact 2027 opening date for Simbi Rush or the specific dates for the Annual Pass preview period.