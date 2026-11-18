article

The Brief The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pinellas County on Wednesday morning. Investigators confirmed a suspect was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the confrontation with law enforcement. Officials have not released the exact shooting location or identities of those involved, directing media to gather at Hampton Plaza.



An independent task force is investigating after a law enforcement officer shot a suspect in Pinellas County on Wednesday morning, sending the person to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is leading the inquiry into the Wednesday morning shooting. Investigators confirmed that a law enforcement officer was involved in the incident and that a suspect is being treated at an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Plaza media staging area

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet disclosed the exact location where the shooting took place. Instead, authorities directed members of the media to gather at the Hampton Plaza, located at the corner of Hampton Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

Investigators also have not revealed what events led up to the gunfire. The identities of both the officer and the suspect involved remain unknown at this time.