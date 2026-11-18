Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - An independent task force is investigating after a law enforcement officer shot a suspect in Pinellas County on Wednesday morning, sending the person to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officer-involved shooting
What we know:
The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is leading the inquiry into the Wednesday morning shooting. Investigators confirmed that a law enforcement officer was involved in the incident and that a suspect is being treated at an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Hampton Plaza media staging area
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet disclosed the exact location where the shooting took place. Instead, authorities directed members of the media to gather at the Hampton Plaza, located at the corner of Hampton Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard.
Investigators also have not revealed what events led up to the gunfire. The identities of both the officer and the suspect involved remain unknown at this time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which released initial details regarding the ongoing investigation and media staging location.