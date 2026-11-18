The Brief Polk County deputies arrested 33-year-old Jonathan Diaz Nieves after an attack on a 15-year-old girl walking her dog. The suspect's stepfather heard the teen screaming during the assault, pulled him off the girl and called law enforcement, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz Nieves faces charges including sexual battery, burglary with assault and kidnapping with sexual battery enhancement.



A Lake Wales man has been arrested after deputies say his stepfather said he found him sexually battering a 15-year-old girl on Sunday morning.

Lake Wales teen attacked

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the teenage girl took the family dog out for a walk around 6 a.m. when she saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Diaz Nieves, staring at her.

After she quickly walked past him, authorities said he attacked her from behind.

Investigators said he shoved her up against the house, knocked her to the ground and began sexually battering her.

Diaz Nieves' stepfather heard the girl's screams, ran outside and found him sexually battering her, deputies said. The stepfather grabbed Diaz Nieves, pulled him off the teen and took him back home.

Both the stepfather and his wife called law enforcement to report the attack, while the girl’s family also contacted authorities. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested Diaz Nieves quickly and without incident.

He was charged with sexual battery, burglary with assault, kidnapping with sexual battery enhancement.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Grady Judd's response

What they're saying:

"This dangerous suspect is behind bars where he belongs," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "We appreciate his family members doing what is right, and stopping a brutal attack before it became even more violent. We will work with the victim and her family to ensure she receives the help she needs to recover from this horrific event."