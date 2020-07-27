Sarasota Humane Society holds virtual summer camps

With many summer camps canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humane Society of Sarasota County decided to go virtual.

"We didn't want to disappoint the kids so we came up with a virtual program," said Ginny Armington, Director of Community Outreach for The Humane Society.

Unlike last year when kids would come and have a hands-on experience, this year's summer camp is all on Zoom.

"The kids are really enjoying this and because the kids have been isolated, the connection is really good. They are connecting with other children," explained, Armington.

For Armington, it was important to not completely cancel their summer camp because she uses this opportunity to provide "Humane Education."

"We believe that if we teach people, especially children to be responsible pet owners it will keep animals out of shelters," offered, Armington.

The kids are also treated to special guests during the hour-long summer camp sessions.

"We had a ball python, a hedgehog, guinea pigs, and geckos," said Armington.

The Fur Fun Summer Camp runs ends July 31st but Armington said they may have to move future programs to virtual as well.

"We really do miss them in person but we are doing the best we can until things get better for us," explained Armington.

To find out more about the Fur Fun Summer Camp and future camps you can visit https://www.hssc.org/.