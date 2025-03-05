Sarasota illegal gambling bust: 5 arrested, nearly 60 illicit slot machines seized

The Brief Five people have been arrested in connection with an illegal gambling business in Sarasota County. Deputies said they’ve been investigating illegal gambling establishments in the county for almost a year. One other suspect, Ilia Lulo, has not been taken into custody, but an arrest warrant has been obtained.



Five people have been arrested in connection with a nearly year-long investigation into multiple illegal gambling establishments within Sarasota County.

The backstory:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, in April 2024, the Intelligence Unit was tasked with investigating numerous illegal gambling establishments operating throughout the county.

Deputies identified Palms Social Center as a relatively new gambling location, and it had a sign out front with slot machine rollers showing ‘777’ which is typical of signage displayed on legal casinos and gambling establishments.

According to an affidavit, undercover detectives went inside, played the slot machines and spoke with customers and employees.

From the investigation, detectives got a search warrant for the business along with arrest warrants for the people involved in the operation.

Working with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, SCSO arrested Ciara Boles, 34, and Stivi Breshani, 29, both of Venice, Emily Gill, 26, of Sarasota, Ilir Iskali, 44, of Addison, IL, and Christine McCormack, 42, of Port Charlotte on charges related to illegal gambling.

READ: Alligator attack: 911 call reveals gator bit woman, snatched life vest as group kayaked in Polk County

Deputies said Gill was arrested at the Palms Social Center on February 26.

The SCSO Fugitive Apprehension Unit helped locate and arrest Boles and McCormack the same day.

On February 28, deputies got an additional arrest warrant for Breshani who was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

On March 3, Iskali turned himself in at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

All five suspects were charged with criminal enterprise (RICO). Additional charges among the five suspects included possession of a slot machine, maintaining a gambling establishment, and money laundering.

One other suspect, Ilia Lulo, has not been taken into custody, but an arrest warrant has been obtained.

Almost 60 illegal slot machines were also seized from the business.

What they're saying:

"Our agency has received many complaints about these illegal establishments popping up in Sarasota County. This is the first of many steps towards holding them accountable and closing them down," stated Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman.

"The Florida Gaming Control Commission is proud to partner with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO has made its home safer by targeting those responsible for siphoning away funds from their neighbors with illegal slot machines. These unlawful machines are unregulated and lack any consumer protections," said Ross Marshman, Florida gaming control commission acting executive director.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lulo is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477 or SarasotaCrimestoppers.com.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: