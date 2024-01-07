Convicted felon arrested after deputies surveil Sarasota home suspected of selling drugs: SCSO

article

A 28-year-old man was arrested after officials received information about illegal narcotics being sold from a Sarasota home.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigations Section received information about a home in the 1700 block of Rita St. selling drugs, according to authorities.

Deputies say surveillance was set up and a suspicious vehicle was seen arriving and leaving the home after a short period of time.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was followed out of the area, and deputies conducted a traffic stop near Beneva/Fruitville Rd.

Officials say a K-9 assisted with searching the vehicle.

A Canik TFS9 9mm Pistol was found along with a total of 5.3g of fentanyl, 1 oxycodone, and rock cocaine, according to investigators.

SCSO says Dorian Jamil Gilmer was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, and possession of rock cocaine w/Intent to Sell.