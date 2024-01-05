Three suspects wanted in armed robbery at Tampa apartment complex: Police

article

Investigators are searching for three suspects who robbed a man and his wife at gunpoint at a Tampa apartment complex on Dec. 26, 2023.

The Tampa Police Department said the victim first met one of the suspects on Dec. 22, 2023, when they were having a conversation about shoes. They both exchanged contact information to schedule a shoe sale, according to authorities.

The victim agreed to sell a pair of shoes to the suspect on Dec. 26, 2023, TPD officials said. The victim and his wife, who are both in their mid-30s, went to the Park Terrace Apartments, located on Royal Banyan Drive in Tampa.

READ: Polk County high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

The victim got out of his car and went into a breezeway at the apartment complex, which is when the suspect pulled out a gun, according to Tampa police. The suspect was then joined by two other armed suspects.

The three stole the victim's personal belongings, and then went to his car to rob the victim's wife. Investigators said neither were injured in the robbery.

Detectives with the police department are now working to identify and arrest all three suspects. They have only released a photo of the first suspect, which police said was taken at a nearby convenience store shortly after the robbery.

That first suspect is described by officers as a Black male in his late teens, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, TPD said. He was wearing a black shirt and a navy colored hat with fuzzy strings on it.

CRIME: Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of teen at Winter Haven Publix

The other two suspects are also Black males who are believed to be in their mid-to-late teens, detectives said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.