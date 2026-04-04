Sarasota man dead after crossing street into oncoming traffic: FHP

The Brief A 63-year-old Sarasota man is dead after a late-night pedestrian crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the pedestrian was walking across the eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road when he was hit by an oncoming car. The pedestrian was not walking on a crosswalk, according to officials.



A 63-year-old Sarasota man is dead after a late-night pedestrian crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP said on Friday night around 9:10 p.m., the 63-year-old pedestrian was walking north from the south side of Bee Ridge Road, across the eastbound lanes with no crosswalk.

The driver, another 63-year-old man from Sarasota, was driving east on Bee Ridge Road in the center lane.

FHP said the pedestrian entered the direct path of the SUV and was hit by the left front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the driver will be charged.