Sarasota man faces more than a dozen felony charges following two shootings in two days

article

Mikyle Chamberlain, 18, is facing more than a dozen felony charges following two separate shootings that damaged three homes and six vehicles in north Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in which two suspects were seen fleeing the neighborhood. The next day, deputies were called for another shooting in the area of Booker Avenue and 24th Street. While they were investigating, officers with the Sarasota Police Department located a Dodge Charger believed to be involved in the shooting while responding to another call for service. The vehicle fled when they tried to stop it. Officers identified the driver as 18-year-old Mikyle Chamberlain.

Deputies found Chamberlain shortly after the second shooting. According to the SCSO, deputies found four rounds of ammunition and two 9MM magazines in Chamberlain’s car.

During an interview, Chamberlain admitted to both shootings and leading officers in a vehicle pursuit.

He is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida delinquent adult felon, four counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, three counts of shooting at or into a dwelling, four counts of property damage more than $1,000, a single count of firing a weapon in public or on residential property and tampering with evidence.

Chamberlain has two prior local arrests for armed and unarmed burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

