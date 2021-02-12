Sarasota man wins $5 million on $20 scratch-off ticket he purchased from gas station

A Sarasota man is now a multi-millionaire after he purchased a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.

Michael Estephanos won the $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery said.

The ticket cost $20. He claimed his prize from the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.

Estephanos bought his winning ticket from In & Out Marathon, located at 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton. The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.