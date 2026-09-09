Sarasota Orchestra to host 9/11 benefit concert for local first responders

The Brief Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are hosting "Summon the Heroes," a Sept. 11 benefit concert. All ticket proceeds after expenses will support four local Sarasota first responder organizations. The Sept. 10 performance features iconic music by John Williams, Aaron Copland and Samuel Barber.



Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are joining forces Thursday for a special benefit concert commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, with proceeds directly aiding local first responders.

Sarasota Sept 11 Concert

What we know:

Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall partnered to present "Summon the Heroes" on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The event honors those who served and sacrificed following the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Conducted by Evan Roider, the program includes Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings and John Williams’ Summon the Heroes. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe founder Nate Jacobs will provide narration, while soprano Amy Owens will perform Amazing Grace and America the Beautiful.

Ticket sales benefit four local non-profit organizations: Resilient Retreat, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charitable Foundation, Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund and Sarasota Police Foundation. Tickets range from $25 to $50, and presenting organizations are waiving ticket fees.

Local First Responder Support

What they're saying:

Sarasota Orchestra Senior Vice President of Artistic Operations Rose Anne McCabe emphasized the importance of remembering first responders. "I think on 9/11 we saw what that meant and how much first responders give of themselves and their life and their family," McCabe said. "That’s really important to remember that and to say thank you. This is a chance to do that. Music is a way to express things that words can not. I think bringing everybody together to experience the music together is a beautiful way to say thank you."

Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna noted the region's historic connection to the day. "Sarasota has a unique connection to the events of Sept. 11, as President George W. Bush was visiting a local elementary school when he received news of the attacks," McKenna said. "Twenty-five years later, we are pleased to partner with the Van Wezel for this benefit concert to bring our community together for an evening of poignant music that recognizes those who served and sacrificed while reflecting on the resilience and unity that continue to define us."

For tickets visit here.