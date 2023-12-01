3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Sarasota: Police

article

Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, a 19-year-old Sarasota man told police he was punched in the face by a man armed with a gun. The man then demanded money, stole the victim's phone, and fled the scene.

READ: Two pedestrian bridges to be installed on Legacy Trail in Sarasota County

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police, near the 1500 block of Main Street.

Officers located and arrested Bryan Lopez, 27, Alexis Saavedra, 23, and Alyeen De La Cruz, all of Sarasota. They were each charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

The incident is still under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at at 941-263-6070.