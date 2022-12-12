Sarasota police investigate suspicious death after woman found dead during welfare check

A woman was found dead after a welfare check in the 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota Monday afternoon, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said they are now investigating the death as suspicious after it happened just before 5 p.m.

Officers responded to South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota for a welfare check, but when they arrived at the scene, the department said the woman was found dead.

A man was also taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries, SPD said. Officials haven't yet confirmed what led up to the woman's death or the man's injuries.

Officers said they do believe this was an isolated incident and everyone involved is accounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (941) 263-6070.