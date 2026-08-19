Sarasota Police Officer arrested following misuse of Flock cameras, among other databases

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The Brief The Sarasota Police Department fired Former Officer Cory Waiters following his arrest Wednesday in connection with an internal criminal investigation. Authorities arrested the 38-year-old on charges involving official misconduct, public records law violations and computer system misuse. Police Chief Rex Troche stated the agency addresses employee misconduct without hesitation. An audit was initiated that confirmed agency-wide compliance.



The Sarasota Police Department reported an officer was terminated on Wednesday after arresting him in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into the alleged misuse of law enforcement search databases, including Flock.

Sarasota Police Department investigation

What we know:

Former Sarasota Police Officer Cory Waiters, 38, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of official misconduct, violating public records law, and offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices. The internal investigation began after the agency learned Aug. 6 that Waiters allegedly misused law enforcement-only search databases, including DAVID and Flock.

SPD said an internal affairs investigation was launched immediately, leading to a criminal investigation and Waiters being placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 7.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Waiters had 358 queries involving the same license plate between May 14, 2025, and October 4, 2025.

Based on probable cause developed during the criminal investigation, officers say the department terminated Waiters on Aug. 19. Waiters, who joined the agency in 2023, is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

A Haines City Police Officer, who was also accused of misusing Flock camera databases, was arrested last week. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Goodson was using Flock to track his estranged wife's car.

Unanswered questions in database case

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly disclosed the identities of any individuals whose information was searched.

Audit of law enforcement technology

Timeline:

The police department announced the case Aug. 13 after placing the officer on administrative leave during the ongoing criminal probe into technology misuse.

Following the launch of the investigation, an agency-wide audit was initiated Aug. 7 to ensure compliance across the department. Officials completed the audit Aug. 14, which showed agency-wide compliance, according to SPD.

Department response to official misconduct

What they're saying:

"We take allegations of misconduct seriously. When an agency member’s actions fall short of the standards and professionalism we expect, we will address it appropriately and without hesitation," said Chief Rex Troche.