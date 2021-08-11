Sarasota police to give update on 1985 cold case murder

Detectives in Sarasota say there are "new developments" in the 1985 unsolved murder of Denise Marie Stafford. They are set to announce the update on Wednesday morning.

This comes after police reached out to the public in November 2020, asking for any tips regarding her death.

Denise Marie Stafford (provided by Sarasota Police Department)

Stafford was 28 years old when her body was found in the 300 block of Tarpon Avenue on Oct. 13, 1985. Police believe she was at home alone with her child at the time of the murder and was possibly killed between 11 p.m. and 3:10 a.m.

Detectives said they believe Stafford and her husband worked and visited former establishments in Sarasota: Playground Lounge and Sawmill Restaurant.

MORE: Investigators still hope to find convicted murderer who escaped from Florida prison 30 years ago

In November 2020, police said they have been re-examining the evidence from the crime scene.

"Investigators from the Sarasota Police Department believe utilizing advancements in evidence analysis as well as new information from the community will be crucial in solving this homicide," according to a Facebook post. "Recent advances in DNA technology have allowed the Sarasota Police Department to re-examine forensic evidence from cases once thought to be unsolvable."

Advertisement

The press conference with Sarasota detectives will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m.