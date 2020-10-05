Sarasota residents can get a free tree to reduce amount of energy homes require

The city of Sarasota has relaunched its "Community Canopy Program." Starting Monday, residents can request to have a tree delivered to their home for free.

The city teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation, and will give away 250 free trees. There are four types available: Red Maple, Bald Cypress, Live Oak and Sweetbay Magnolia.

"Our world has changed a lot in recent months, and concern about the wellbeing of residents like you comes before everything else," according to the city. "Something that hasn’t changed, however, is that our world still needs trees — a lot of trees — to help ensure that our communities are greener and healthier for generations to come."

If planted in the right place, trees can help conserve energy and ultimately lower power bills.

Trees can also absorb air pollutants and help filter stormwater. The program is only available while supplies last.

To reserve a tree, click here. The website will show residents the best place on their property to plant the tree, and estimate their energy savings.