Florida GOP chairman under criminal investigation over sexual battery allegation: Police

Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler is under criminal investigation by the Sarasota Police Department over allegations of sexual battery.

Officials with the police department confirmed investigators have not charged Ziegler with any crimes as of Thursday. When FOX 13 requested reports related to the investigation, the police department released a heavily redacted report on a criminal investigation involving a rape allegation.

Christian Ziegler's attorney, Derek Byrd, released a statement on Thursday acknowledging reports of the investigation. Byrd said the chairman has fully cooperated with SPD's requests.

The attorney's statement said in part, "We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated."

Christian Ziegler is the head of the Florida GOP and the husband of Sarasota school board member Bridget Ziegler who is a co-founder of Moms for Liberty.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County released the following statement:

"We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the reports concerning Republican Party of Florida Chair and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian Ziegler, and his wife, Sarasota County School Board Member Bridget Ziegler. The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators."