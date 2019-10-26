Saturday Night Brawl at USF to include boxers from Tampa Bay area

Big news for boxing fans as the Saturday Night Brawl comes back to Tampa next weekend.

Alessi Promotions quickly looked to add another fight card to the 2019 calender after July's event electrified fans.

Saturday Night Brawl III includes boxers based here in the Tampa Bay area such as Chevelle Hallback, who is currently ranked 6th in the world for women's boxing. Hallback trains at a gym in Plant City.

Many fighters, like Iron Alvarez, hope to use this event as a step in furthering their boxing careers.

"I want to be a world champion. So right now, I'm on the right track to get to the goal," Alvarez said.

The event is also looking to give back to the area by hosting a 50/50 Raffle where a portion of the proceeds will go to three seperate charities across the Bay. The charities involved in the event are the Focus Academy, Silver Life, and JDRF, which funds diabetes research. Half of the money earned from the 50/50 raffle will be donated to the charities.

"We want to give back to the community and get everybody to buy into what the Alessi Promotions company represents," says Phil Alessi Jr.

The event takes place Nov. 2 at the Yuengling Center on the USF campus in Tampa. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

