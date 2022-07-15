Scallop season in Gulf kicks off in Pasco County for ten days only

article

For the next ten days, it's scallop season in Pasco County.

The region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. Plus, it includes all waters of the Anclote River.

The daily bag limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops per person and a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops per vessel, according to FWC.

A saltwater fishing license is required to go scalloping or you can go with a professional guide.

The final day of scallop season is July 24. Counties north of Pasco have a longer bay scallop season, lasting through September.

Back in 1994, scalloping was banned in Pasco County as part of a state effort to regulate and protect the scallop population from over-harvesting. After conditions improved in 2002, recreational harvesting was brought back to Citrus and Hernando counties. In 2018, it resumed in Pasco County.

Learn more about scalloping in Florida by heading over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation website: myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/bay-scallops.