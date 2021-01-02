SCFD: 2 hospitalized after Sarasota boat crash

Two people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon following a boat crash, according to the Sarasota County Fire Department.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the 3400 block of Flamingo Ave.

According to SCFD, three other patients were evaluated at the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been notified.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app