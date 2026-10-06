School bus clipped by box truck in Highlands County crash on US 27: HCSO
VENUS, Fla. - Two students received minor injuries Tuesday morning when a box truck clipped a stopped school bus at US 27 and Gould Road in Venus, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Highlands County school bus crash
What we know:
Investigators say a box truck clipped the rear corner of a stopped school bus shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Gould Road. Following the initial impact, a semi-truck rear-ended the box truck, according to HCSO. Neither truck driver was injured in the collision.
Investigators said there were 12 students from Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School on board the bus at the time. They added that two of those students suffered minor injuries.
Florida Highway Patrol response
What we don't know:
The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the drivers involved or indicated whether any charges will be filed.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which provided details on the morning crash investigation.