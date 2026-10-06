School bus clipped by box truck in Highlands County crash on US 27: HCSO

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The Brief Two students suffered minor injuries after a box truck clipped a stopped school bus in Highlands County on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say a semi-truck rear-ended the box truck shortly after the initial collision, but neither truck driver was injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating the crash involving 12 middle and high school students.



Two students received minor injuries Tuesday morning when a box truck clipped a stopped school bus at US 27 and Gould Road in Venus, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Highlands County school bus crash

What we know:

Investigators say a box truck clipped the rear corner of a stopped school bus shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Gould Road. Following the initial impact, a semi-truck rear-ended the box truck, according to HCSO. Neither truck driver was injured in the collision.

Investigators said there were 12 students from Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School on board the bus at the time. They added that two of those students suffered minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol response

What we don't know:

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the drivers involved or indicated whether any charges will be filed.