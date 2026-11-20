The Brief Tens of thousands of Tampa Bay Citizens Property Insurance policyholders must buy flood coverage starting Jan. 1, regardless of their flood zone. A new state law adds the requirement for any new or renewing policy with wind coverage, exempting only condominiums and apartment renters. Insurance experts urge homeowners to compare private flood policies and the National Flood Insurance Program before renewal deadlines hit.



Thousands of Tampa Bay area homeowners insured through Citizens Property Insurance must carry flood coverage starting Jan. 1, even if their homes sit outside designated flood zones.

Citizens flood insurance mandate

What we know:

The final phase of a state law kicks in in six weeks, requiring any new Citizens policy with wind coverage to include flood insurance. Existing policyholders must meet the requirement when their policies come up for renewal, though condos and apartment renters remain exempt.

Tens of thousands of residents across the Tampa Bay region hold policies with Citizens, the state's insurer of last resort. The company is sending out reminders to give current customers time to save up before their renewal dates arrive.

What we don't know:

Citizens Property Insurance has not confirmed the exact dollar amount premiums will rise for individual Tampa Bay homeowners, as final costs depend on where a home is located.

Florida flood risks statewide

What they're saying:

Statewide weather patterns prompted the legislative push to expand flood protection beyond high-risk coastal areas.

"What we found after hurricanes and what we're seeing this week on the other side of the state with the massive rains that have been happening over in Brevard County and along the space coast there, a lot of customers who don't live in flood zones are seeing that their properties are getting flooded out this week," Citizens Property Insurance spokesperson Michael Peltier said.

Private vs. federal coverage

The backstory:

Citizens became Florida's largest insurer a few years ago after devastating hurricanes drove other companies out of the state. The market has since resettled, leaving dozens more private companies for homeowners to choose from today.

"If you're shopping around for flood insurance, you will have access to flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is a government program. We also urge people to compare that cost and coverage with a policy from a private insurance company that will sell you a private flood insurance policy. But remember, it's really important to compare both coverage and cost because they can look wildly different," United Policyholders Senior Program Officer Emily Rogan said.

Shopping for flood policies

What you can do:

Homeowners should call their insurance agents now to ask about available options, as premiums may be cheaper through a private insurer or the federal program. Buyers should also check whether a policy covers only rebuilding the structure of the home or includes personal belongings and temporary rent.