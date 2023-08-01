Scientists taking deeper dive to combat threats of algae across local waterways

A team of scientists is launching a new initiative to better understand the source of nutrient pollution across Tampa Bay.

Through the newly launched Nutrient Fingerprinting Project, scientists expect to uncover information that can help efforts to keep local waterways healthy and support the recreation, tourism and economy that depend on it.

They’re working alongside scientists with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Tampa Bay Estuary Program and FIU Institute of Environment to focus on how nitrogen fuels algae growth.

Scientists have concerns about the levels of harmful algal blooms and how they could threaten the health of local bodies of water and marine ecosystems.

In the study, which is expected to take months, researchers plan to gather data and trace the origins of nutrient pollution leading to algae such as red tide.