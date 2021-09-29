Scott Foley finds common ground with his character in ‘The Big Leap’

Get on your dancing shoes: New drama series "The Big Leap" has taken center stage on FOX — and actor Scott Foley is unveiling the latest on his life and his decision to take on a starring role.

The uplifting drama, which premiered Sept. 20, revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck everyday characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance competition.

Foley plays Nick Blackburn — a feisty executive producer in charge of the competition show.

Scott Foley in the “I Want You Back” series premiere episode of THE BIG LEAP (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX Media LLC. CR: Sandy Morris/FOX.

"I am embarrassed to say that I am fairly similar to this character," Foley told FOX Television Stations. "Work comes first for him, and for a long time in my life that’s how it was."

Now, as a husband and father of three kids, the 49-year-old said he has turned his attention to family — moving with them to the East Coast during the COVID-19 pandemic after 30 years living in Los Angeles.

He said his decision was "all about the best place to raise children."

"It’s the best. I’m so glad we did it," Foley, known for other roles including "Scandal," "Felicity" and "Grey’s Anatomy," revealed. "It’s been a wonderful experience. My kids love the public schools here. My wife has made friends, so it’s a good thing."

And just like Foley’s life, "The Big Leap" is also about taking risks and getting second chances.

Foley, who recently hosted Ellen DeGeneres’ design series "Ellen’s Next Great Designer," revealed it was that show that fueled his motivation to take on the new part.

"The inside look that I had on the behind-the-scenes drama that happens on reality shows was something that I thought was too good to pass up," he said.

Inspired by a U.K. reality TV format, "The Big Leap" is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age.

Foley said he hopes that "The Big Leap" proves to be "an hour of escapism" for viewers "where they can relate to the characters on screen, laugh a little bit and enjoy themselves."

You can watch "The Big Leap" Monday nights on FOX.

